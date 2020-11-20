Sir Paul McCartney's 'McCartney III' will now be released on December 19, a week later than expected, due to "unforeseeable production delays".
Sir Paul McCartney's 'McCartney III' solo album has been delayed by a week, due to "unforeseeable production delays".
The Beatles legend took to his social media pages to announce that fans will have to wait a little while longer before they can get their hands on the long-awaited follow-up to 1970's 'McCartney I' and 1980's 'McCartney II', which will now arrive on December 18.
He wrote: "Unforeseeable production delays have forced the release date of Paul's all-new all-Paul album 'McCartney III' to be moved back one week to December 18, 2020. Thank you to everyone for your patience, support and excitement for the album. We can't wait for you to hear it! - MPL (sic)"
The 78-year-old music icon recorded his new album over a nine-week period amid the coronavirus lockdown, and recently admitted he relished the unique experience.
He explained: "If you're on your own, you can have an idea and then very quickly play it. Whereas, with a band, you've got to explain it.
"Sometimes that's great ... but when you're just noodling around on your own, there's just a sense of freedom."
Macca never set out with the ambition of making his latest record.
He shared: "Most of it's new stuff. There are one or two [songs] that I hadn't finished and, because I was able to get in the studio, I thought 'OK, wait a minute, what about that one?' So I'd get it out and think, 'Ugh, oh dear.' And you'd try to figure out what was wrong with it, or why you didn't like it.
"In some cases the vocal or the words just didn't cut it, so you'd strip it all down and go 'OK, let's just make it completely different'.
"When I'd done them, I was going 'Well, what am I going to do with this?' And it suddenly hit me: this is 'McCartney III'. You've done it all yourself, like the others, so this qualifies."
And the 'Let It Be' hitmaker explained that he was simply trying "to have fun" during the recording process.
He said: "Because I wasn't aiming at a proper record release, I was just having a go. So I think it has ended up being exactly what it is - which is me not really trying very hard, except to have fun."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...