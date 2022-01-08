Sir Paul McCartney was left "very sad" following the death of Janice Long.

The Beatles singer has paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster - who was the first woman to regularly host 'Top of the Pops' - after she passed away at her home on Christmas Day (25.12.21) aged 66 following a short illness.

Paul took to Twitter on Friday (07.01.22) to share a photo of himself and his "old Liverpudlian friend" standing around a jukebox and wrote: "I was very sad to hear that my old Liverpudlian friend Janice Long has passed away.

“Janice was a fun-loving lady who always had a twinkle in her eye. She was very knowledgeable about the music scene and whenever we met it was a pleasure and we had a great laugh.”

In a separate tweet, he added: “My sympathies go out to her family and friends. We have all lost a great Scouse girl, but I will always have very fond memories of her and of the times we spent together. Paul x.(sic)"

Following the death of Janice - who was the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1 and championed artists such as Amy Winehouse, Adele and Primal Scream before they achieved chart success - a number of other musicians paid tribute to her and the support she had offered over the years.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess tweeted: "Janice Long was a supporter and mentor for so many bands. To hear our records on her show was always the biggest thrill - her enthusiasm and love shone through. One of a kind. Safe travels, we'll miss ya (sic)"

Peter Hook - from Joy Division and New Order - added: "Such sad news about Janice Long. She was always a great friend and a great supporter of our music. She was a lovely lady to be around."

Prior to her death, Janice - whose brother was the late TV presenter Keith Chegwin - had a show on BBC Radio Wales four nights per week and also presented a Saturday afternoon show on the Greatest Hits Radio station.

Her husband Paul Berry said: "I've lost the love of my life and I'm going to spend the rest of it half a person. She had my back from the day we met, you couldn't possibly ask for more loyalty from a wife."