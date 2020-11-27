Sir Paul McCartney is set to be interviewed by Idris Elba for the BBC One special 'Idris Elba meets Paul McCartney'.

The Beatles legend and the 'Luther' star will be filming their chat in London in the coming weeks, with the 60-minute entertainment special set to air in December.

The 'Let It Be' hitmaker, 78, and the 48-year-old actor will discuss McCartney's six-decade-spanning career in music, from penning his first song at the age of 14, his time in the world's biggest band, and his most recent music, including his 26th solo LP, 'McCartney III', the long-awaited conclusion to the trilogy collection.

McCartney said: “I’m looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!”

Idris shared: “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes ... who wouldn’t?! I am a massive fan of Paul’s! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul.”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One, commented: “Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the UK’s best loved songs, songs which are known throughout the world, so I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time. The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and super fan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences."

BBC One is also set to broadcast McCartney's 2018 Cavern Club performance.

The Beatles played the original legendary Liverpool venue in their home city nearly 300 times between 1961 and 1963.

And two years ago, the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker returned to the spot to play a secret set on the replica stage to 250 lucky gig-goers.

'Idris Elba meets Sir Paul McCartney' will be aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.