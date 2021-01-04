Sir Paul McCartney and Holly Johnson are among those to have paid tribute to Gerry Marsden following the singer's death.
Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his old friend Gerry Marsden following his pal's death.
The Gerry And The Pacemakers frontman passed away at the age of 78 after suffering a heart infection and the Beatles legend has promised to always think of the 'You'll Never Walk Alone' singer "with a smile".
Paul wrote on Twitter: "Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music.
"My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile."
The 78-year-old musician also shared a photo of the Beatles with Gerry and the Pacemarkers and the late Roy Orbison from 1963.
Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson, who, like Gerry and Paul, hails from Liverpool, North West England, also paid tribute to the singer.
Holly - who previously covered 'Ferry Cross the Mersey' - tweeted: "So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. ferryacrossthemersey youllneverwalkalone."
'You'll Never Walk Alone' was adopted as an anthem by Liverpool FC and the football team shared their own tribute to the late singer.
A post on behalf of the team read: "It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone."
Gerry had been married to Pauline Marsden since 1965, and the pair had two daughters, Yvette and Victoria.
The star had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he once joked wasn’t “funny” given his band’s name.
When asked last year if he finds it funny to have a band called the Pacemakers in his older age, he quipped: "No. I’m wearing one, for Christ’s sake.”
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...