Sir Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin have announced an upcoming music series on Hulu which will see the pair "deconstruct" the "biggest hits" of all time.
Sir Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin have joined forces on the upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'McCartney 3, 2, 1'.
The former Beatles legend will be interviewed by the legendary music producer for the upcoming six-part series, which is set to debut on the streaming service on July 16.
The pair also serve as executive producers.
McCartney, 78, will share tales of his time in the iconic Liverpool group, his stint in Wings, and his five-decade spanning solo career.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Zachary Heinzerling - who was hired by Beyoncé in 2014 to direct her web series for her self-titled LP - is helming the series.
Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, told Deadline: "Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music.
“To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honour that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the 'Let It Be' hitmaker is releasing a new book titled ‘The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present’.
The Beatles legend will recount his life and career in the upcoming book through the medium of 154 songs written at various stages of his career, including lyrics penned when he was a young boy, as well as during his time in The Beatles and Wings, and his solo career so far.
He said: “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”
‘The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present’ will be released on November 2, 2021, and will be priced at £75.00.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...