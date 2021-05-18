Sir Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin have joined forces on the upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'McCartney 3, 2, 1'.

The former Beatles legend will be interviewed by the legendary music producer for the upcoming six-part series, which is set to debut on the streaming service on July 16.

The pair also serve as executive producers.

McCartney, 78, will share tales of his time in the iconic Liverpool group, his stint in Wings, and his five-decade spanning solo career.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Zachary Heinzerling - who was hired by Beyoncé in 2014 to direct her web series for her self-titled LP - is helming the series.

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, told Deadline: "Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music.

“To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honour that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the 'Let It Be' hitmaker is releasing a new book titled ‘The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present’.

The Beatles legend will recount his life and career in the upcoming book through the medium of 154 songs written at various stages of his career, including lyrics penned when he was a young boy, as well as during his time in The Beatles and Wings, and his solo career so far.

He said: “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

‘The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present’ will be released on November 2, 2021, and will be priced at £75.00.