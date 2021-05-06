Sir Paul McCartney is being honoured with a collection of stamps by Royal Mail.

The 78-year-old music icon's solo career will be celebrated with a set of 12 postage stamps featuring photographs from the making of his 1970 solo LP 'McCartney' to 2020's 'McCartney III'.

The Royal Mail’s Head of Public Affairs, David Gold, said: “Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the centre of rock and pop.

"An artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim.

“This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s much loved and revered musical icons.”

Macca fans can get their hands on the sought-after stamps from May 28.

The former Beatles legend follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John and the late David Bowie in being recognised as a solo artist by Royal Mail.

However, the 'Let it Be' hitmakers landed their own stamps in 2007.

In 2017, the postal service celebrated Bowie with a collection of 10 stamps, six of which featured the images of his 'Hunky Dory', 'Aladdin Sane', 'Heroes', 'Let's Dance', 'Earthling' and 'Blackstar' album covers, and the remaining four were shots of him performing live on tours across four decades.

Elton's collection was released in 2019.

As well as The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen are the bands who have been immortalised in stamp form.

Brian May of Queen said of the honour last year: "It's hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps.

"Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true.

"Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held - we have become a national institution!

"Nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.

"It's particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now - now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened."