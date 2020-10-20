Sir Paul McCartney has been dropping hints about the release of 'McCartney III'.

After The Beatles split, the 78-year-old musician released ‘McCartney’ in 1970 and followed it up with ‘McCartney II’ a decade later.

Just recently eagle-eyed fans have spotted some clues on Spotify that the music legend's third album to complete the trilogy is on the way.

While listening to the first two records in the series on the streaming platform, an animation of a dice with three dots drops onto the album covers.

Macca has now posted a picture of what appears to be three white mushrooms in the grass on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, along with three dice emojis.

And the 'Let it Be' hitmaker also shared artwork of a red rose and added the same dice emojis to the caption.

According to reports, McCartney recorded the album in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, he said: “I’ve been able to write and get into music, starting songs, finishing songs. I’ve had a few little things to write and it’s given me the time to finish some songs that I hadn’t found the time to get around to."

Another hint came when the domain name mccartneyiii.com was registered in August by CSC Corporate Domains, the same firm that registered paulmccartney.com and flaming-pie.com, the latter of which was for the reissue of McCartney's 1997 solo album 'Flaming Pie'.

The site contains a 303 error code instead of 404, seemingly another nod to the third LP.

'McCartney' and 'McCartney II' both featured the vocals of McCartney's late ex-wife Linda Mccartney.

The music icon's last full-length release was 2018's 'Egypt Station'.