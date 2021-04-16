Sir Paul McCartney has released his star-studded 'McCartney III Imagined’ collection, featuring the likes of Idris Elba and Damon Albarn.

The former Beatles legend originally released his 18th solo album, ‘McCartney III’, in December, and he joined forces with a host of musical talents to re-create each of the songs on the record.

Each of the tracks on the new album have been personally curated by Paul, and include complete covers, remixes, and featured performances.

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon remixed the original album’s opening track ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’, whilst actor and DJ Idris put his own spin on the same song, which is only available to those who purchase a physical copy of the collection.

Queens of the Stone Age rocker Josh Homme recorded a cover of ‘Lavatory Lil’, whilst Beck features on a new version of ‘Find My Way’, and Phoebe Bridgers lends her voice to ‘Seize The Day’.

Dominic Fike’s cover of ‘The Kiss of Venus’ was released in advance digitally.

The ‘McCartney III Imagined’ physical formats include exclusive colour vinyl editions available at Target, Barnes & Noble, Indie record stores, Newbury Comics, and PaulMcCartney.com.

The track-listing for ‘McCartney III Imagined’ is as follows:

1. ‘Find My Way’ (feat. Beck)

2. ‘The Kiss of Venus’ (Dominic Fike)

3. ‘Pretty Boys’ (feat. Khruangbin)

4. ‘Women And Wives’ (St. Vincent Remix)

5. ‘Deep Down’ (Blood Orange Remix)

6. ‘Seize The Day’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. ‘Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’ (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. ‘Lavatory Lil’ (Josh Homme)

10. ‘When Winter Comes’ (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. ‘Deep Deep Feeling’ (3D RDN Remix)

12. ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’ (Idris Elba Remix)*

*Physical release exclusive track