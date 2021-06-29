Sir Paul McCartney, Dame Judi Dench and Nathalie Emmanuel have voiced their support for Stella Mccartney and the Humane Society's campaign to end the use of fur for fashion.

A number of famous faces donned animal disguises to back the protest against the fur trade.

The 49-year-old fashion designer, animal rights activist, and environmentalist appeared alongside her Beatles legend dad in one clip encouraging people to "sign up" to the petition.

Referencing the iconic band's hit 'With a Little Help from My Friends', the Instagram video is captioned: "We get by with a little hop from our friends!

Screen legend Dench appeared with a bird head and shared a devastating statistic surrounding the breeding of animals for their fur.

She said: "Every year, 100 million animals are bred and killed for their fur to supply the fashion industry."

After removing the headpiece, the 'Casino Royale' star continued: "I'm Judi Dench and I've long been an advocate of animal rights.

"Please, will you join Stella McCartney and me and sign a petition? Don't let them use fur. Please join us."

British actress Nathalie added in her video message: "Our time has come! Animals are our equals!"

Stella has insisted it's her "life mission" to give her industry "a conscience" when it comes to the materials they choose to use and how they source them.

She said recently: "Whether it's sold here in the UK or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders, and this effort is key to my life's mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry. I am proud to partner with Human Society International. Please join us in ending this horrendous practice."

It comes after the activist vowed to "drive change" in the fashion industry to create a "cruelty-free society" for generations to come, and was among those to sign Prince Charles' Terra Carta Transition Coalitions for a sustainable future at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.