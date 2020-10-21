Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed his new album, 'McCartney III'.

The Beatles hitmaker will release the third album in a trilogy of classics on December 11, following on from 1970's album 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II', which he has been working on during lockdown.

The singer and musician hadn't planned to release new music in 2020 but he found himself working on some old tunes during lockdown and has even created some new tracks too. 'McCartney III' promises to be "a stripped back, self-produced and, quite literally, solo work marking the opening of a new decade, in the tradition of 1970’s 'McCartney' and 1980’s 'McCartney II.'"

Of the new record, Sir Paul shared: "I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album."

'McCartney III' will be released on December 11 on Capitol Records.