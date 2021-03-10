Pink Floyd are set to release the audio from their historic Knebworth concert in 1990 for the first time ever.

The ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ hitmakers will release ‘Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990’ on CD, double vinyl, and digital platforms on April 30, which will mark the very first time the audio from their historic set over 30 years ago has been made available.

The concert was part of the star-studded 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, headlined by Pink Floyd, who took to the stage after artists including Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant, Cliff Richard, Eric Clapton, and Tears For Fears.

Around 120,000 music fans were in attendance at the gig – which was held in support of the Nordoff Robbins charity, profits from which went towards setting up the BRIT School – whilst many others watched from around the world as the concert was broadcast globally on MTV.

Reminiscing about the show, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason said in a statement: “There is something special about Knebworth. We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70’s, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year.

“It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful Candy Dulfer to play - I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn’t have an opportunity to utilise her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it’s great to have something of his playing on the recording.”

The seven-track album is available to pre-order now at https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/knebworth

The ‘Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990’ track list is as follows:

1. ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5’

2. ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’

3. ‘Wish You Were Here’

4. ‘Sorrow’

5. ‘Money’

6. ‘Comfortably Numb’

7. ‘Run Like Hell’