Super Furry Animals have released a 60-second clip of Sir Paul McCartney chowing down on celery and carrot.
Isolated audio of Sir Paul McCartney chomping on celery and carrot has been released by Super Furry Animals.
The Welsh rock band teamed up with the Beatles legend on their 2001 track ‘Receptacle For The Respectable’, which will feature on the upcoming 20th-anniversary re-issue of their album 'Rings Around The World'.
Gruff Rhys and co bumped into the 79-year-old music icon at the NME Awards in 2000, where he accepted the bizarre request to play "carrot and celery" percussion on the song.
And now fans can get their ears around the full 60-second crunching cameo by Macca, which is ideal for ASMR lovers, on YouTube.
Keyboard player Cian Ciaran commented: "He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason. So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes 'I hope you like it' – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!"
The physical and digital reissue of the Mercury Prize-nominated LP will be released on September 3, followed by a second drop on September 24.
Fans can expect 75 “curiosities from the vaults” and much more.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...