Simon Pegg would ''love'' to go into space with Tom Cruise.

The 'Top Gun' actor was reported in May to have teamed up with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA for a project that would be the first narrative movie to be filmed in outer space and his 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' co-star would be interested in getting involved with the venture because he trusts Tom and his thorough research.

He told NME.com: ''I'd love to go into space, it would be amazing! But you know, you have to also think about your family and safety and stuff.

''Tom never does anything recklessly and all of his stunts are meticulously designed, rehearsed and trained for. If he does it, it will be really safe. So, I don't know, you never know.''

But for now, the 50-year-old actor is very content at home with his wife Maureen and their 11-year-old daughter Matilda.

He said: ''I've enjoyed lockdown. My absolute favourite thing is to be at home with my family and I've relished the chance to have an extra bit of that for the last few months.''

Simon's also used his enforced break from his busy filming schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic to work on new projects for his production company, Stolen Picture.

He said: I've really relished being able to just get my head down and do some writing.

''It's been really fun [with Stolen Picture] to actually have some sort of autonomy or control over what we're doing, to have some say, to have some space where we can create our own stuff.''

It was previously claimed there is already a script in place for Tom's space movie, an action-adventure tale, and that 'Edge of Tomorrow' filmmaker Doug Liman is on board to direct, though no other details of the project have been given.