Simon Pegg is to lend his voice to the AppleTV+ animated project 'Luck' that is set to be released later this year.
The 51-year-old star has boarded the cast of the flick that will premiere on AppleTV+ on August 5.
'Luck' is being directed by Peggy Holmes and tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person alive. After growing up in foster care, Sam embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck and works with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life.
Pegg will voice Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where The Captain (Whoopi Goldberg) is the Head of Security. Bob teams up with Sam in a quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his fortunate life.
Jane Fonda, Eva Noblezeda, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoughe, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon are also lending their voices to the project.
Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger have penned the script for 'Luck', while John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are all involved as producers.
Meanwhile, Simon stars in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise as Benji Dunn and explained how he gets terrified watching co-star Tom Cruise complete his own stunts for the action series.
He said: "When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it's nail-biting and there's a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it's him.
"But you know he survived because he was on 'Good Morning America' that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he's going to survive. So he takes a ride off a cliff, and everybody's just waiting for, 'Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?' It's terrifying."
