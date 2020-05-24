Simon Pegg has refused to rule out a 'Hot Fuzz' sequel.

The 50-year-old actor believes that the movie - the second in the 'Cornetto Trilogy' with co-star Nick Frost and writer Edgar Wright - has the most potential for a follow-up.

In an interview with Movieweb.com, Simon said: ''I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised.''

Pegg suggested that the potential film could focus on Frost's character - policeman Danny Butterman - being transferred to the city, mirroring the events of the movie, when Pegg's Nicholas Angel is transferred from London to a small village.

He added: ''We already joked about having a 'Crocodile Dundee' reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together.''

The 'Mission: Impossible' star added there has also been talk of a movie involving Andy Wainwright and Andy Cartwright, played by Paddy Considine and Rafe Spall respectively.

He teased: ''We also had an idea for a spin-off with the Andys, with Paddy (Considine) and Rafe (Spall).''

However, Pegg admitted he and Wright were keen to move on from the trilogy, which also includes 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'The World's End'.

The star explained: ''Edgar and I, when we've done something, we want to move onto the next thing.

''All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish... We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World's End. They're a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels.''

Pegg also joked that is ''probably too old'' to play Nicholas Angel again.

He quipped: ''I'd love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I'm probably too old now.''