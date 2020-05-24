Simon Pegg has hinted that there could be a sequel to 'Hot Fuzz', as buddy-cop films lend themselves to follow-ups.
Simon Pegg has refused to rule out a 'Hot Fuzz' sequel.
The 50-year-old actor believes that the movie - the second in the 'Cornetto Trilogy' with co-star Nick Frost and writer Edgar Wright - has the most potential for a follow-up.
In an interview with Movieweb.com, Simon said: ''I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised.''
Pegg suggested that the potential film could focus on Frost's character - policeman Danny Butterman - being transferred to the city, mirroring the events of the movie, when Pegg's Nicholas Angel is transferred from London to a small village.
He added: ''We already joked about having a 'Crocodile Dundee' reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together.''
The 'Mission: Impossible' star added there has also been talk of a movie involving Andy Wainwright and Andy Cartwright, played by Paddy Considine and Rafe Spall respectively.
He teased: ''We also had an idea for a spin-off with the Andys, with Paddy (Considine) and Rafe (Spall).''
However, Pegg admitted he and Wright were keen to move on from the trilogy, which also includes 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'The World's End'.
The star explained: ''Edgar and I, when we've done something, we want to move onto the next thing.
''All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish... We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World's End. They're a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels.''
Pegg also joked that is ''probably too old'' to play Nicholas Angel again.
He quipped: ''I'd love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I'm probably too old now.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
Trekkies around the world rejoice! Star Trek Beyond will be upon us next year. The...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you read our story on Tom Cruise working with Simon Pegg on 'Mission: Impossible...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...