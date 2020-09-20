Biffy Clyro hope their new album can encourage people to ''start again''.

The Scottish trio - Simon Neil, and twins Ben and James Johnston - originally meant for their upcoming album, 'A Celebration of Endings', to reflect the end of some long-standing working relationships they'd had, as well as touching on the subject of the Britain leaving the European Union, in a deal known as Brexit.

But since the start of 2020 and the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the meaning of the album has evolved, and the band now want people to use its message as encouragement to rebuild after the health crisis.

Frontman Simon explained: ''It was about trying to make the most of a bad situation, and then also trying to come to terms with s*** like Brexit and being led by a buffoon, someone who I wouldn't let look after my house for the weekend.

''Now it feels like every word of the record has just grown in stature. There's no way that we can engage with the world in the same way that we have before we had this pandemic. I've always been about focusing on the celebration part of the title. We are raised to think that if something hits the end, then something bad has happened. But actually it's a moment to start again. That's what the whole world is going to have to do. We are all ending something and beginning again.''

And Simon also spoke about his approach to writing music, as he says he's picked up a new ''inner confidence'' which means he's no longer afraid to write songs that reflect his moods, which can be ''all over the place''.

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, he said: ''The constant evolving and moving forward, that's what excites me more than anything. It's not just about making an album, it's about having something to say.

''I just feel like I've got this new inner confidence now. I don't want to be apologetic for being a bit all over the place. That's who I am as a human being - some minutes I'm quite happy go lucky, the next minute I think everything is a f****** disaster - and that is reflected in my music.''