Simon Le Bon has claimed Duran Duran ordered drugs on room service in their 1980s heyday.

The 63-year-old rocker - who is joined by Nick Rhodes, 59, Roger Taylor, 61, and John Taylor, also 61, in the current formation of the New Wave group - has revealed the 'Hungry Like the Wolf' hitmakers were able to order in an endless supply of substances whenever they stayed at famed West Hollywood hotspot, the Sunset Marquis.

Speaking to comedian Alan Carr on his 'Life’s a Beach' podcast, Simon said: “I’ve been going to the Sunset Marquis for 40 years.

“When I first went there, it was not quite so high rent – it was much lower rent.

“You used to be able to order substances on room service, if you knew the right people to ask. Seriously. And we did! We partied. We lived the 80s .... and then one more time around.”

The frontman tied the knot with model wife Yasmin, 57, in 1985, and soon jacked in his bad habits.

Simon - who has Amber, 32, Saffron, 30, and 27-year-old Tallulah with his spouse - added: “Things changed when I got married.

“They had to.”

Sticksman Roger previously recalled being handed a plate of cocaine "every day" in his 2012 memoir.

The sober star wrote: “It got to the stage where cocaine was literally given to me on a plate every day when I was in the band. I didn’t even have to ask for it. I didn’t eat that much. I took drugs – that was my diet.

"I convinced myself it was cool.”

Meanwhile, the 'Wild Boys' hitmakers just revealed they are in talks for a biopic.

The film will chart the group's formation in the late 1970s and their success during the following decade. It will also document the reunion of the band's most successful line-up in 2001, and no doubt some of their wild antics will be included.

Roger revealed that the group wants rising stars to portray them in the film.

He said: "It's something that is under discussion. It is being discussed and we've had different scripts and ideas put forward.

"We haven't quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years."

He continued: "I would want a really good Hollywood actor to play me.

"It would have to be someone who's on the cusp of their career, who's got the right look, the right vibe and that's going to take some time to find I think."

The proposed Duran Duran biopic follows the success of blockbusters 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman' – about Freddie Mercury and Sir Elton John, respectively.