Simon Kinberg has boarded the film adaptation of the iconic sci-fi series 'Battlestar Galactica'.
Simon Kinberg is set to write and produce the 'Battlestar Galactica' film.
The 47-year-old screenwriter has been tapped for the movie adaptation of the classic sci-fi series and will join Dylan Clark as a producer.
The movie has long been in development and has previously had screenwriter Lisa Joy and directors Francis Lawrence and Bryan Singer attached.
Simon spent years on the 'X-Men' franchise and has also worked on films such as 'The Martian' and 'Sherlock Holmes'.
Looking forward to the project, he said: "'Battlestar Galactica' is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honouring what's made it so iconic and enduring.
"I'm so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with the incredible universe."
'Battlestar Galactica' was created by Ronald D. Moore and David Eick and first aired as a television series in 1978, before being successfully rebooted in the 2000s. The franchise has also spawned comic books, novels, a board game and video games.
Simon is penning a script from scratch for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The filmmaker directed the 'X-Men' movie 'Dark Phoenix' and previously revealed that he hoped to do more work on the franchise.
He explained: "I mean, I love the 'X-Men'. They were my favourite comic growing up ... for a lot of reasons, wanting to fit in growing up and being a bit of an outcast as a young teen, 'X-Men' really spoke to me.
"I've obviously dedicated a lot of my life, between 'X-Men' movies and 'Logan' and the 'Deadpool' films. I've dedicated a whole lot of my life to it and could imagine doing it in a fresh new way. That would be exciting."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
As he did with District 9, South African filmmaker Blomkamp grounds this sci-fi thriller in...
A lively pace and a nicely warped sense of humour help make this paper-thin action-comedy...