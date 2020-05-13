Simon Cowell's six-year-old son Eric has landed his first movie role in 'SCOOB!'.

The 60-year-old media mogul will star as himself in the new animated Scooby-Doo movie, and has now confirmed his son Eric has also bagged a role as the voice of Ben, a young tourist at the Acropolis in Greece.

Simon announced the news on Instagram, where he wrote: ''I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I'm thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric. So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie '@SCOOB!', it was the quickest yes I've ever said.

''We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do. It's brilliant and what's more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15.''

The film marks Eric's acting debut, and Simon - who has his son with his girlfriend Laura Silverman - says he had ''so much fun'' working with the youngster.

He said: ''Oh, it's a nightmare working with Eric. He's so competitive. He was better than me and he knows that because he had a part - so when I was terrible, he was fantastic. But it was so much fun. I mean, really so much fun.''

'SCOOB!' also stars Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, and tells the story of how the titular Great Dane and his best pal Shaggy met the rest of the Mystery Gang - Fred, Velma, and Daphne.

Despite the film being Eric's first foray into acting, he has worked alongside his famous father numerous times, having appeared in his talent shows including 'Britain's Got Talent' and 'The X Factor'.

And earlier this year, Simon revealed he has signed a publishing deal to write a series of children's books called 'Wishfits', inspired by Eric's made-up hybrid animal species.

He wrote on social media in February: ''Hello everyone.

''I wanted to share something exciting my son Eric and I have been working on. I would like to introduce to you #WISHFITS. To begin with, we have announced a seven book deal with @hachettekids today.

''WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!

''To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical. (sic)''