Simon Cowell refuses to watch the news at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul admitted he and his partner Lauren Silverman - with whom he has six-year-old son Eric - do their best to ''shield'' their young boy from the negativity surrounding the ongoing global health crisis.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We never have the news playing in the house, number one. So whatever we need to talk about, you know, we shield it.

''We keep him away from this because at six years old, you know, look -- it's hard for all of us. But for someone that age, for any parent, I think we'd all feel the same way. You try and protect your kids through this process.

''But I mean, having this time with him and seeing that he's still getting schooled, etcetera, I said this many times, we're all in this together.

''And you know, the appreciation for the people out there who are risking their lives on the front line. You know, that's where your thoughts go. I mean, it is quite remarkable.''

The 60-year-old star - who created the likes of 'The X Factor' and 'Got Talent' franchises - also opened up on his decision to ditch his mobile phone three years ago, which he made to stop the device from taking over his life.

He explained: ''Even if you limit it, you know, you don't want your telephone to rule your life.

''And I find ... when you're in a meeting or you're having a conversation or you're at dinner and someone's reading whatever they're reading on their phone, it's like we're not engaging anymore.''

Although the lockdown has made things more difficult, Simon has kept in touch with others using Zoom, and he encouraged people to ''stay positive'' amid the pandemic.

He added: ''Do whatever you can do to help people who need help at this time. And just pray for this to be over.

''I mean, the one good thing, if there is any one good thing, is that we're -- I think most of the country has probably got the best air quality we've ever ever had. I mean, it is truly amazing.''