Simon Cowell is recovering from a six-hour surgery after breaking his back.

The 60-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Saturday (08.08.20) after falling off his new electric bicycle in Malibu, California, and he has now emerged from a successful surgery but will require a few months to fully recover.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''It was a long surgery, they had to fuse his bones and implant a rod. But thank goodness he's going to be okay and will have a few months of recovery.''

Simon's representatives previously confirmed he had broken his back in the fall.

A rep said on Saturday: ''Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.

''Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He's under observation and is in the best possible hands.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Simon - who has son Eric, six, with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman - is planning to sell his Los Angeles mansion.

An insider recently said: ''Simon absolutely loves this house, and for a while it was his dream home.

''But also it holds one too many showbiz memories - now that he has a son and long-term partner, he wants to lead a simpler life and create new memories not revolving around rock n' roll, TV or parties.

''It's certainly the end of an era - but Simon is excited for a new chapter.''