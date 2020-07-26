TV star Simon Cowell is planning to sell his Los Angeles mansion, a source has claimed.
The 60-year-old music mogul - who has Eric, six, with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman - has decided to put his six-bedroom property on the market for around £9 million.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Simon absolutely loves this house, and for a while it was his dream home.
''But also it holds one too many showbiz memory - now that he has a son and long-term partner, he wants to lead a simpler life and create new memories not revolving around rock n' roll, TV or parties.
''It's certainly the end of an era - but Simon is excited for a new chapter.''
Earlier this month, Simon bought Sony's stake in Syco Music Entertainment.
The TV star now owns the 'Got Talent' and 'X Factor' brands outright after reaching an agreement to buy Sony Music's shares in the company.
He said in a statement: ''It's been a unique partnership and Sony have always backed and supported me to create television formats.
''The shows we created have found so many amazing artists over the years and so many of the various Sony labels all over the world have enabled so many of those artists to fulfil their dreams.
''We have all shared some incredible achievements, and importantly we have had lots of fun. I won't say this was an easy decision to make, however sometimes you have to personally support something you are so passionate about.
''I've always believed it's important to take on new goals in order to drive new ideas and creativity so I'm very excited to be taking an independent and creatively-led Syco Entertainment into the future.''
