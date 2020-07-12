Music mogul Simon Cowell is planning to buy a house in Barbados, a source has claimed.
Simon Cowell is planning to buy a house in Barbados.
The 60-year-old music mogul - who has Eric, six, with his partner Lauren Silverman - loves spending time on the Caribbean island, and he's ''interested in laying down roots there''.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Simon loves Barbados and is interested in laying down roots there. He would like to splash up to £10 million on a pad, with a beachfront view and plenty of guest rooms.
''He knows a lot of the locals now so feels right at home and relaxed when he's on the island.''
Simon typically spends the winter months on the Caribbean island on his superyacht, but is now eyeing a permanent residence, according to the insider.
Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson has revealed he's split from Simon's Syco record label.
The 28-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of One Direction - announced an amicable split from the label via Twitter and revealed he's now ''really excited for the future''.
Louis - who also starred alongside Simon on the 'X Factor' judging panel in 2018 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways. I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!!
''Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x (sic)''
Louis released his debut album, 'Walls', in January, but previously admitted he initially found it tough to adjust to life as a solo artist.
He confessed: ''It actually hit me like a ton of bricks.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...