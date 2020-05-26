Simon Cowell is learning basic ''geography and history'' facts from his six-year-old son Eric.

The 'X Factor' boss - who has Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman - has been helping his son with his schoolwork whilst he's home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has said he's learning more from the youngster than he's able to teach him.

He said: ''I wasn't great at school. So now in a weird way he has become like my teacher now. I am learning more about geography, history or space than I learned when I was at school.''

Simon, 60, is amazed at how well Eric has adapted to life at home during the global health crisis, as he was originally worried the tot would ''get bored''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Simon added: ''I was concerned how Eric was going to cope. He has been absolutely amazing, he is still able to do schoolwork.

''I said to Lauren the other day, 'Is there anyway we can keep him this age forever?'.

''I think when they hit six years old it is just that real sweet spot. He is very smart, very, very funny.

''During this time I was worried if he was going to get bored. We don't put the news on in the house, we try to keep him away from that.

''He has been phenomenal.''

Meanwhile, Eric's school smarts come after he recently landed his first movie role with a part in the animated Scooby-Doo movie 'SCOOB!', which was released on May 15.

Eric played the part of Ben, a young tourist at the Acropolis in Greece, alongside his famous father, who appeared in the movie as himself.

Simon announced the news on Instagram, where he wrote: ''I watched Scooby Doo as a kid and now I'm thrilled to be watching it again with my son Eric. So when we got asked to be in the new Scooby Doo movie '@SCOOB!', it was the quickest yes I've ever said.

''We never really got to find out how Scooby and Shaggy met the rest of the gang and now we do. It's brilliant and what's more brilliant is that you will be able to watch it at home on May 15.''