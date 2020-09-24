Simon Cowell has ''taken some steps'' as he continues to recover from breaking his back.

The 60-year-old entertainment mogul was almost paralysed when he fell off his electric bike last month and broke his back, requiring him to undergo surgery and pull out of working on both 'Britain's Got Talent' and its US counterpart, 'America's Got Talent'.

And now, his close friend Sinitta has confirmed he's on the mend, as he's already begun to take his first steps since his accident.

She told Entertainment Daily: ''It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary.

''He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed.

''But he's got to take his time and get well.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the 'X Factor' creator - who has six-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman - has turned to healing crystals to help him recover from his injuries.

An insider said: ''Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him.

''Most people wouldn't put Simon down as having crystals but he and Lauren have them around their home.

''He's in good spirits and his back is well on the mend.''

And Simon is thought to be ditching the brand new e-bike, at the request of his 43-year-old partner.

One source claimed: ''Lauren doesn't want him to ride one of those bikes again, so he's agreed with his friends and family to get rid of them as soon as he's out of hospital.

''The power of the bike was unbelievable when he changed the setting up to the second one. The bike just flew into the air.

''Thankfully he let go of the bike as he fell backwards and it didn't land on him.''