Simon Cowell is ''doing spectacularly well'' following his horror fall.

The 60-year-old entertainment mogul came perilously close to being paralysed when he fell from his electric bike and broke his back, leaving him forced to undergo a six-hour surgery to try and fix the injuries.

Following his fall, Simon is unable to appear in the upcoming episodes of 'America's Got Talent', and his co-star Howie Mandel has said he was ''worried'' for the show boss.

Giving an update on Simon's condition to E! News, Howie said: ''We didn't know what to expect. I knew that we could expect something spectacular because we have, I believe, the most talented crew in the world, in every possible department. We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering.

''The latest I've heard is that after a six hour operation, and some fused discs, and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile! So, as I've been saying to a few other people, I wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end.''

Earlier this week, it was reported Simon is already back to work after his injuries, as he's been answering emails.

A source said: ''He's in good spirits and knows he had a lucky escape and that this could have been worse. He's been walking around already, obviously he has to be careful, which is expected considering surgery was only one day ago. Simon has even been working yesterday and also today he's been on emails on his iPad since early morning.''

Whilst Simon won't be appearing on 'America's Got Talent' for a few episodes, he will be temporarily replaced by Kelly Clarkson.