Sigourney Weaver is optimistic about the future of Hollywood.

The 71-year-old actress stars in the drama film 'My Salinger Year' and was left upbeat by working with a predominantly female crew and believes that female filmmakers and screenwriters are gaining more opportunities within the film industry.

Sigourney said: "I'm so optimistic about the future because I see our world bubbling with women's scripts and women directors.

"On 'Salinger', we had an almost all-women crew. All of the heads of the departments were women and it's because one of our producers, who's a woman, had given people in these different departments, the chance to be the head of a department. The art director hadn't ever been the head of the art department and the prop person had never been the head of props."

She continued: "It was the kind of love letter to how talented and powerful women are, and Margaret Qualley and I also felt very inspired by that going on in real life. I feel very optimistic about it. My gosh, I've never been so busy in my life with so many different challenges that are being sent to me."

The 'Alien' actress also feels that the movie industry will be able to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis as the pandemic has shown how much people need entertainment.

Speaking to website Collider, Sigourney said: "I think COVID has, in a way, reaffirmed for the industry how much people need entertainment, how much they need good stories, and how much they want to be taken away into a different world.

"Unfortunately, we had the great solace of theatres to congregate in, but in terms of what stories can do for people, I think we can all agree that watching great series on TV and watching movies is a very important part of getting through this."