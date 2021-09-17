Sigourney Weaver believes that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' does justice to the original 1984 movie.
The 71-year-old actress will reprise her role as Dana Barrett in the upcoming movie, 37 years after first playing the character in the original 'Ghostbusters' film, and is full of praise for the flick.
Sigourney told ET Canada: "It's full of heart. It's very funny. It's very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It's just a glorious film."
The star also reflected on the legacy of the 'Ghostbusters' franchise, which has now spawned four movies overall, and says film bosses weren't intending to launch a series.
Sigourney said: "We just wanted to make a wonderful film. In those days you didn't really make sequels."
Although the 'Alien' star is proud of the new film, a direct sequel to both the original 1984 'Ghostbusters' movie and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II', she admits that she is unlikely to be rewatching it as she hates looking back at her work.
Sigourney shared: "Frankly, I don't sit around watching things I've done. I have some of the movies, but my daughter had to see 'Alien' at someone else's house when she was 12 or something like that."
The movie has also been hailed by Bill Murray – who is also returning as Dr. Peter Venkman – as he agreed to come back to the supernatural comedy franchise after being impressed with the story written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.
The 70-year-old star said: "The script is good. It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work."
