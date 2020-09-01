Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner have reportedly split.
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner have split.
The 'American Sniper' star has reportedly ended her romance with the gallery owner, just months after it was reported they were engaged.
The New York Post's Page Six column is reporting that it was Sienna's idea to end the relationship with the art dealer.
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Sienna ''can't wait'' to marry Lucas.
An insider said at the time: ''Sienna can't wait to make him her husband. They are both looking forward to the wedding. Lucas loves how family-oriented Sienna is, and she loves that Lucas is youthful and fun.''
Sienna - who has eight-year-old daughter Marlowe with her ex-partner Tom Sturridge - and Lucas, 29, were first rumoured to be engaged in February, but the couple never confirmed the speculation.
A source said at the time: ''They're so in love. Her daughter has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They're excited for this new chapter.
Sienna had previously said she ''loves'' Lucas and she would be open to marrying him in the near future.
She gushed: ''It is love. It's nice and settled and happy. Yes, I would love to have more children. I would love a daughter as well. I think I would be open to getting married, yes. He's not an actor! He's not famous!''
Back in 2019, Sienna admitted she wants to have more children and wishes she had her daughter when she was younger.
Asked what it was like playing a grandmother in her 30s in her new movie, Sienna admitted: ''I loved it. I'm up for anything. It didn't even cross my mind. What makes me laugh is that Sky Ferreira still calls me mum, which is funny. She's older than she plays. No, I loved it. Also, that exists. I'm kind of envious. I wish I'd had my daughter younger, and I could have grandchildren now. I'd like more children at my age now, too. There's something to be said for that dynamic. I was 30 when I had [my daughter]. It's a horrible facing of mortality. So, I'm all for young babies.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...