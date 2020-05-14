Sia is set to release new song 'Together' on May 20.

The 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker has announced the new track, which is featured on the official soundtrack for her upcoming movie, 'Music'.

Her team wrote on Twitter: ''New Sia single: Together - out everywhere May 20th! pre-save on https://www.wecantakeithigher.com - Team Sia (sic)''

'Music' was announced back in 2015 at the Venice Film Festival.

The flick was originally due for release in October 2019, however, the movie's star Kate Hudson later claimed it ''should be out in 2020''.

She said: ''I can't say anything about it, because we're going to announce it at some point in an interesting way.

''I look forward to people being able to get to see the movie. I think it's going to be a special one.''

'Together' follows the release of 'Saved My Life' - which was co-written by pop superstar Dua Lipa.

Sia recently revealed she has two albums ''waiting to go''.

The Australian singer - who is known for hiding behind an oversized wig for anonymity - has vowed to put out one of them after she finishes promoting musical movie 'Music'.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, she said: ''I have a few features coming up but am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept, it's a musical so after I promote that I'll put out a new album. I have two waiting to go! (sic)''

Among the features she mentioned was her appearance on K-pop superstars BTS' latest LP, 'Map Of The Soul: 7', on the track titled 'ON'.

Sia released the festive-themed 'Everyday Is Christmas' LP in November 2017, and 'This Is Acting' in January 2016.

In 2018, Sia teamed up with Diplo and Labrinth to form the supergroup LSD, and she also worked with Dolly Parton on 'Here I Am' - which featured in the 'Dumplin' soundtrack.

And the 'Unstoppable' hitmaker's movie work has been prolific, as she also recorded the track 'Original' for Robert Downey Jr.'s latest movie, 'Dolittle'.