Sia's adopted sons ''saved'' her.

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker heaped praise on her two 19-year-old sons, who she adopted last year just as they were about to leave foster care.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''They both suffered a lot, and I've been able to get them the help - I have the resources to get them the help that they needed for their early trauma. It's taken a year and we've had our ups and downs, but we've never been in a better place than today, in fact ... It's a blessing for me. I think they saved me, so I'm in heaven.''

Back in May, Sia revealed she adopted two sons last year.

The 'Together' hitmaker explained: ''I did. I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 - they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.''

And the 44-year-old singer also spoke about how her teenage sons are coping with life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she said they are finding it ''pretty difficult''.

She shared: ''They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them.''

The musician previously spoke about her adoption decision at the start of this year, when she said she had messaged Diplo to see if he's interested in some ''no-strings sex''.

She said: ''Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot. This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. 'If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'''