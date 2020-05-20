Sia adopted two sons last year.

The 'Together' hitmaker confirmed in January she had adopted one son, but has now clarified she is actually mother to two adopted boys, both of whom she took under her wing when they were 18 because they were ''ageing out of the foster care system'' and had nowhere to go.

Sia explained when asked about adopting a son: ''I did. I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 - they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.''

And the 44-year-old singer also spoke about how her teenage sons are coping with life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she said they are finding it ''pretty difficult''.

Speaking to SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up' in an interview set to air later this week, she said: ''They are both finding it pretty difficult, one moreso than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them.''

The 'Chandelier' musician previously spoke about her adoption decision at the start of this year, when she said she had messaged Diplo to see if he's interested in some ''no-strings sex''.

She said: ''Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot.

''This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship.

'''If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.' ''