Sia feels ''really safe'' around the Kardashian family.

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker became pals with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars - including sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian - after attending Kanye West's weekly Sunday Service.

And Sia says that after going through a ''hard'' few years, she found comfort in her new friends when they first met, as they made her feel welcomed and ''protected''.

She recalled: ''I love those girls. I only met them in the last couple of years, but the last couple of years have been hard ... I literally didn't leave the house for maybe three years, except for every Sunday when I would go to [Kanye West's] Sunday Service because the singing was so incredible. ... When I met them, I felt safe. It was so weird, I felt safe.''

The 44-year-old singer says she first met Kim - who is married to Kanye - whilst working with Jennifer Lopez on 'Limitless', which Kim was ''helping to promote''.

And after working to recover from ''a lot of complex PTSD trauma,'' Sia couldn't believe how welcoming Kim, 39, was.

She added during an interview for Mix 104.1's 'Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People': ''I would be with them on Sundays, and a group of their friends, and afterward, sometimes we would go to Kourtney's house and swim and hang out and I just felt really safe.

''And also, Kim was, like, really protective. She's really protective. If she thought anyone in the group was gonna try to ask me for a selfie or was gonna try to FaceTime their children with me, she was extremely protective. I was so shocked and also grateful she intervened in a situation that she didn't need to because it wasn't actually happening, but she thought someone was about to try and exploit me on her property.''