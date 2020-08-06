Dame Shirley Bassey has announced her final album as a ''thank you'' to her fans after 70 years in showbiz.

The 83-year-old music icon is set to release her first record in more than five years, which is being hailed as her ''grand finale''.

The 'Diamonds Are Forever' hitmaker - who is famous for her powerful vocals and glittering stage outfits - has signed a deal with Decca Records for the special farewell LP.

The album - details of which are yet to be unveiled - is set to feature brand new material penned for Bassey, and songs to showcase her seven-decade career.

The record has been laid down in London, Prague, Monaco and the South of France, under the strict restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bassey said: ''My new album is a celebration of 70 years in showbiz. 70 years of support from my fans and 70 years of music! I've trodden the boards of many stages and kicked up many a diamante heel! The songs I have chosen all feel very personal and connected to my life. I hope they will do the same for my fans.''

Bassey - who hails from Tiger Bay in Cardiff, South Wales - started her career in the 1950s.

After singing in pubs and clubs in her youth, she had her first No1 with 'As I Love You' in 1959, the first No1 record by a Welsh singer.

Bassey would go on to record the titular Bond themes for 1964's 'Goldfinger', 1971's 'Diamonds Are Forever' and 1979's 'Moonraker'.

The 'Big Spender' hitmaker has released 70 albums and sold nearly 140 million records.

In 2000, she received a Damehood for her services to performing arts.

And she's been honoured with many accolades over the years, including the BRIT Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in 1977, a Silver Clef Award in 2017, and she became the very first musician to be awarded the Freedom of The City of Cardiff, just last year.

A release date and track-listing for her upcoming farewell album is yet to be revealed, but it's expected to drop later this year.