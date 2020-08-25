Sheridan Smith got a ''second chance at life'' when she got pregnant.

The 'Cilla' star - who welcomed son Billy into the world three months ago - opened up about her pregnancy in her new television show, as she admits she was thrilled when she found out she was going to become a mom.

She said: ''No one knows really what's going on behind it all. The biggest worry, you've had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again? Now I'm pregnant it feels like I've got a second chance at life.''

And the 39-year-old actress admits it never ''crossed her mind'' to have children before she met her now fiancé, Jamie Horn.

She added: ''Having a baby never crossed my mind until I met Jamie. I love him so much. He's so brilliant. He's going to be a great dad. I just hope I'm a good mum. I just hope I'm a good mum.''

Sheridan was worried that her mental health would worsen when she was pregnant or when she became a mother.

Speaking in the preview for her ITV show Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, she shared: ''The bigger jobs that you get, if you doubt yourself internally, then you constantly think that you are not as good as they think you are. And then my Dad died and I think maybe things that I hadn't dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally ... It was like a bomb went off in my head ... Now I feel like I've got a second chance at life. It's such a huge thing to have a baby. I would hate for the wheels to come off during pregnancy or post pregnancy. There are so many women out there who feel the same as me, who are just as scared as me, and we need to go and get some answers. At the start of my pregnancy, I'd just got myself to a good place and I thought, 'Please don't let this be a turning point where things change for me.' That was my biggest worry.''