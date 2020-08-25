Sheridan Smith got a ''second chance at life'' when she got pregnant.
Sheridan Smith got a ''second chance at life'' when she got pregnant.
The 'Cilla' star - who welcomed son Billy into the world three months ago - opened up about her pregnancy in her new television show, as she admits she was thrilled when she found out she was going to become a mom.
She said: ''No one knows really what's going on behind it all. The biggest worry, you've had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again? Now I'm pregnant it feels like I've got a second chance at life.''
And the 39-year-old actress admits it never ''crossed her mind'' to have children before she met her now fiancé, Jamie Horn.
She added: ''Having a baby never crossed my mind until I met Jamie. I love him so much. He's so brilliant. He's going to be a great dad. I just hope I'm a good mum. I just hope I'm a good mum.''
Sheridan was worried that her mental health would worsen when she was pregnant or when she became a mother.
Speaking in the preview for her ITV show Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, she shared: ''The bigger jobs that you get, if you doubt yourself internally, then you constantly think that you are not as good as they think you are. And then my Dad died and I think maybe things that I hadn't dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally ... It was like a bomb went off in my head ... Now I feel like I've got a second chance at life. It's such a huge thing to have a baby. I would hate for the wheels to come off during pregnancy or post pregnancy. There are so many women out there who feel the same as me, who are just as scared as me, and we need to go and get some answers. At the start of my pregnancy, I'd just got myself to a good place and I thought, 'Please don't let this be a turning point where things change for me.' That was my biggest worry.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...