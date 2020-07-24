Sheridan Smith has confirmed her son's name is Billy, after showing off a cake that was made to celebrate the end of filming for her upcoming documentary about motherhood.
Sheridan Smith has confirmed her son's name is Billy.
The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child into the world with her fiancé Jamie Horn two months ago, and she has now revealed the adorable moniker the couple have chosen for their tot.
Sheridan shared the news on social media when she posted a picture of a cake she'd been given to celebrate the end of filming for her upcoming documentary about her journey into motherhood.
The cake features an edible model of a baby sleeping in a cot, and the word ''Billy'' was written out in fondant letters.
Alongside the picture, Sheridan wrote: ''Beautiful cake yesterday made for the little man by lovely Cat and @britruevis at @truevisiontv headquarters. we finished our documentary for @itv, can't wait for you guys to see it! Been an emotional rollercoaster but worth every second! #becomingmum (sic)''
The 'Cilla' star announced her son's birth in May, when she posted a picture of the tot holding her finger.
She wrote at the time: ''Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love (sic)''
Meanwhile, Sheridan's choice of moniker comes after she previously revealed she wanted to give her son a ''traditional'' name.
Speaking about the options for the tot's moniker, she said: ''We've been discussing names. I think all the names we've got so far have been pretty traditional. We thought about naming him after my dad, but my dad's called Colin, which is a bit ... Well, as much as we miss him and love him, it's like, 'Storm, River ... Colin?!' But you never know.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...