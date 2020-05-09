Sheridan Smith has welcomed her first child.

The 38-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy, who she has with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love (sic)''

No other details about the little one have been revealed at the time of writing but Sheridan did share a sweet picture of the baby's tiny hand clutching onto her finger.

Her celebrity friends rushed to offer their congratulations.

Catherine Tyldesley shared: ''Oh darling!!!!! Huge congratulations!! Enjoy every second momma (sic)''

Whilst soap star Lucy Jo Hudson penned: ''Ahhh massive congratulations xxx (sic)''

Denise van Outen, Lisa Faulkner and Heidi Range also offered their congratulations, with the Sugababes star writing: ''Congratulations Mummy & Daddy, such beautiful news! Welcome to the world little one x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Sheridan previously revealed she wants to give her son a ''traditional'' name.

Speaking about the options for the kid's moniker, she said: ''We've been discussing names. I think all the names we've got so far have been pretty traditional. We thought about naming him after my dad, but my dad's called Colin, which is a bit ... Well, as much as we miss him and love him, it's like, 'Storm, River ... Colin?!' But you never know.''

The 'Cleaning Up' star had previously insisted she was having an ''easy ride'' with her pregnancy, and says that even at seven months she isn't suffering from any cravings.

She added: ''I'm feeling really good. I haven't had any pregnancy cravings yet. I've had quite an easy ride. I had a bit of morning sickness in the beginning, but I've been quite lucky ... Honestly, Jamie has been looking after me so well - he's the best. He does everything while I'm just sat at home with the dogs and baking a baby. I've got an easy life!''