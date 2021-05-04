Former 'Coronation Street' actor Shayne Ward is making a return to music.

The 36-year-old star first found fame by winning Simon Cowell's talent show 'The X Factor' in 2005 and after moving into acting he is now returning to his first love, with a new single coming this summer which he has co-written with StoneBridge.

Announcing his pop plans, he posted on social media: "My brand new single "Crazy In Love" will be released on 04.06.21. So excited for everyone to hear it. The track was co-written and co-produced by Grammy nominated producer/DJ @RealStoneBridge (sic)"

Shayne also revealed in an Instagram live chat that he started working on new music when the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

The 'That's My Goal' hitmaker said: "I'm very excited to announce that I am going to release my very first original song ... I've co-written and co-produced this with StoneBridge, who is an absolute legend. I can't wait for you guys to hear it, I'm super-excited.

"I've been working so hard with my management team and my producers and writers since the pandemic first started and now I get to release brand new material. I hope that you like it."

Shayne - who was dropped from Cowell's Syco label in 2011 after his third album 'Obsession' under-performed - last released a record, fourth LP 'Closer', in 2015.

The pop hunk played Aidan Connor in 'Corrie' from 2015 to 2018, earning rave reviews for his performances in the ITV soap.

Shayne made his exit from Weatherfield when Aidan committed suicide in a powerful storyline about male depression.