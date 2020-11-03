Shay Mitchell trades foundation for concealer and contour when she's doing her own "simple" make-up.

The 33-year-old actress has kick-started her new Get Ready With Me IGTV series over on Instagram by showing her 29 million followers how she does her face in 10 minutes when she's not filming or having her glam done.

First, she explained that: "I have on some sunscreen and eye cream, and I used a lip exfoliator, too.

"I've 'set the base,' as I call it."

Shay then went in with her concealer of choice, Beautyblender's Bounce Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer.

She then used the It Cosmetics All Over Powder Brush, before she applied Tom Ford’s Shade and Illuminate Palette contour colour.

After adding a creamy blush and bronzer, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star then showed viewers how she does her eyebrows.

And Shay used Kelly Baker's Brow Defining Pencil to fill in sparse areas and then some setting spray on a spooly to set them.

She quipped: "I’m honestly not trying to make them look like twins — just related."

On why she used the mist to set her brows, she added: "It really gives a laminated effect without actually lamenting them."

Shay showing how she does her make-up without foundation comes after she previously revealed she used to struggle to find a shade suitable for "darker complexions".

The 'Dollface' star would have no choices but to create her own "concoction" of dark and light colours to match her skin's shade before make-up became more inclusive and diverse.

She said: "Back in the day, when I didn't have a choice, it was a little bit more difficult. I have a darker complexion, and I had trouble finding concealers and foundations that worked for me. I would make up my own concoction and take the dark-pigmented stuff and mix it with lighter ones to get my shade.

"Now there are more options, and I'm working with the best of the best, so I'm not scared to try new things."