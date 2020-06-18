Shay Mitchell has ''never cared for'' getting married.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star - who has a seven-month-old daughter, Atlas, with partner Matte Babel - enjoys attending weddings as a guest but she's never made tying the knot a priority in her own relationship.

She said: ''A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for.

''And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends' [weddings], anybody's to be quite honest. It's just not something I care for for myself and it's something that Matte and I have spoken about.''

The 39-year-old TV personality has checked with Shay that she definitely doesn't want him to propose.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He's been like, 'You sure?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we work so well right now.' It's great and this dynamic just works for us.

''It may not always be the correct way but it works. That's how I sort of have to go, you know, that's how I do it.''

The 33-year-old actress loves watching Matte with their daughter and claimed Atlas is already very much in control of their bond.

She said: ''It's so much fun to see how already wrapped around her finger he already is. I mean, Atlas has these little hands but let me tell you, he's all around them.

''He can't say 'no' already and I'm like, 'I told you so.' It's a special relationship and it's so nice to see it grow.''

Shay and Matte have a routine in place when it comes to caring for their daughter and she's ''grateful'' they've had so much time to spend at home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''I'll feed her and then he's got the nighttime shift. We've just been switching off like, literally, a team of players.

''I'm grateful to have this time as a family right now. ...There are great days and not so great days, but we need them all to appreciate the other ones.''