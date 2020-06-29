Shay Mitchell doesn't ''pay attention'' to those who criticise her relationship.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum is in a relationship with Matte Babel, and has said that whilst she knows some people can be critical of ''interracial relationships'', it's not something she has ever witnessed firsthand, because she doesn't listen to what other people say about her romance.

Shay - who is of Filipino, Scottish and Irish descent - said: ''If there ever was anything that's been said about it, it's never been something that I've paid attention to, so I feel very fortunate about that. But we both have parents who are also in an interracial relationship and it's just something that we've never witnessed thankfully.''

And the 33-year-old actress says she and Matte, 39, are already teaching their eight-month-old daughter Atlas about prejudice, as they want to make sure she knows the importance of treating people ''equally''.

Speaking to Page Six, Shay added: ''Regardless of if she can answer back or not, I think it's important that we read books, and she sees people that are different, and she knows that no matter what you look like everybody should be treated equally.''

Meanwhile, the 'You' star recently said she's been reading children's book 'A is for Activist' to her tot at bedtime, in order to teach her that she ''deserves to love and be loved without judgement''.

She explained: ''We're reading books, one of her nighttime books is 'A Is for Activist'. We're starting her right now because I think it's so important to educate them at a young age so they know that truly no matter what you look like, you deserve to love and be loved without judgment, be all and end all and that's it.

''Especially coming from a mixed family herself. I hope it's in our generation and I really pray that it's in hers as well that there will be a huge change and I slowly see it right now.''