Shawn Mendes is to release a new album in December.

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal he will drop his fourth studio album, 'Wonder', on December 4th, and he will release the titular single on Friday (02.10.20).

Shawn teased the music video for his new song on his social media channels, and the clip was accompanied by a handwritten note that read: ''I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I'm sending buckets of love to all of you x

''I wrote an album. It's called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song.

''I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been. It's a world and a journey and a dream and an album I've been wanting to make for a really long time (sic)''

Shawn's girlfriend, singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, also teased his new music video on her Instagram page, and admitted she is ''so proud'' of him and ''excited'' for fans to hear his new music.

She wrote: ''The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart. (sic)''

Shawn also revealed there will be special collectors' cards alongside the 'Wonder' deluxe CDs.

He wrote: ''#WONDER collectors cards come in all of the deluxe CDs & we also put a special limited edition zine edition of the album together for you that comes with a CD, cards, & 160 pages of art and some of my favourite photos from making the album (sic)''