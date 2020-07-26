Shawn Mendes has got his sister's name tattooed on his chest.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker has had a new inking done of his sister's name, Aaliyah Maria, on the right side of his chest.

Kane Navasard, a Los Angeles based tattoo artist shared a photo of the inking with the caption: ''A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Shawn previously opened up about his fans, and how he feels ''so connected'' to them when he's on stage.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It's taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was ... I've never experienced something so moving in my entire life ... 76 shows done & I just want to say thank you with all of my heart to every single one of you. I want you all to feel so proud of this tour ... this is just as much yours as it is mine so look around and see what you've done! I truly feel so connected with you guys when I'm on stage, it's my favourite thing in the world and we get to feel magic every single night. I love you the most ... Thank you North America for a beautiful summer (sic)''

And Shawn also urged his fans to ''be compassionate'' toward themselves.

Speaking amidst the coronavirus pandemic, he shared: ''Allow yourself to feel. Don't be frustrated with yourself if you feel trapped or stressed. This is a hard time for everyone and you deserve patience from yourself. My emotions have been all over the place ... some days I'm okay, and others it's scary. Acknowledging the feelings out loud helps me process them and move forward. I am trying to be kind and compassionate to myself. You're allowed to watch movies all day if that's what your heart needs.''