Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson encouraged children to ''remain positive'' after winning the Favourite Movie Actor gong at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The 48-year-old star claimed the first award of the night during the event on Saturday (02.05.20), and Dwayne used his acceptance speech to encourage children around the world to think positively amid the current health crisis.

Speaking during the show - which was staged virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic - he said: ''I want you to stay positive. I want you to stay happy. I want you to stay healthy.

''I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great, because however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart.''

Elsewhere, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won the Favourite Music Collaboration award for their chart-topping hit 'Senorita'.

The loved-up couple - who are currently in quarantine together - revealed they're planning to make their own slime in honour of the show.

Shawn, 21, also won the Favourite Male Artist accolade.

Meanwhile, 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown won the Favourite Female TV Star gong.

The 16-year-old actress used her acceptance speech to praise healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

She said: ''I have a deeper respect for our healthcare workers at the forefront of all of this who are risking their lives fighting for our parents, our grandparents, children.

''We love and appreciate you so much. I cherish and admire their bravery, work, and drive more than anyone.''

Comedian Ellen Degeneres also had reason to celebrate on the night, as she was named the Favourite TV Host for her show, 'Game of Games'.

Speaking to the children who voted for her, Ellen said: ''This is a pretty weird time right now. And I know most of you can't be at school right now.

''I know you miss your friends. You probably miss your teachers, because a real teacher has gotta be better than your mother in old pyjamas.

''Anyway, hang in there and know that even though this is a really hard time, it will not last forever. Now I gotta zoom. Literally. I have a Zoom meeting.''

Other big-name winners on the night included the likes of Lebron James, who was handed the Generation Change Award, BTS (Favourite Music Group) and Ariana Grande (Favourite Female Artist).

Kids' Choice Awards winners list:

Favourite female artist:

Ariana Grande

Favourite male artist:

Shawn Mendes

Favourite music group:

BTS

Favourite song:

Billie Eilish, 'Bad Guy'

Favourite music collaboration:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'

Favourite breakout new artist:

Lil Nas X

Favourite global music star:

Taylor Swift (North America)

Favourite movie:

'Avengers: Endgame'

Favourite movie actress:

Dove Cameron (Mal, 'Descendants 3')

Favourite movie actor:

Dwayne Johnson ('Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, 'Jumanji: The Next Level')

Favourite superhero: Tom Holland ('Spider-Man', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'; Spider-Man, 'Avengers: Endgame')

Favourite animated movie:

'Frozen 2'

Favourite female voice from an animated movie:

Beyonce (Nala, 'The Lion King')

Favourite male voice from an animated movie:

Josh Gad (Olaf, 'Frozen 2')

Favourite kids TV show:

'Henry Danger'

Favourite family TV show:

'Stranger Things'

Favourite reality show:

'America's Got Talent'

Favourite TV host:

Ellen DeGeneres ('Game of Games')

Favourite animated series:

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

Favourite female TV star:

Millie Bobby Brown ('Eleven', 'Stranger Things')

Favourite male TV star:

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, 'Henry Danger')

Favourite male social star:

David Dobrik

Favourite female social star:

Annie LeBlanc

Favourite gamer:

SSSniperWolf

Favourite video game:

'Minecraft'

Favourite social music star:

JoJo Siwa

Favourite female sports star:

Alex Morgan

Favourite male sports star:

LeBron James