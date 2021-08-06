Shawn Levy has had discussions with Hugh Jackman about making a 'Real Steel' sequel after Netflix led to a surge in popularity towards the sci-fi film.
Shawn Levy has discussed making a 'Real Steel' sequel with Hugh Jackman.
The 2011 sci-fi flick has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity over the last year as it became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix, which prompted talks between the director and the star.
Shawn told Inverse: "There is no 'Real Steel 2' currently greenlit or in pre-production somewhere. So that is the answer to that.
"But it has been on my mind and in conversation a lot lately, maybe because of the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during the lockdown, it became one of their top trending and most viewed titles, which led to Hugh and I talking again about, 'Wow, what is this? This love for 'Real Steel'?
"And kind of this realisation that, 'Well wait, we love it that much too. We've always loved it that much too.'"
The 53-year-old director feels that the "clock has run out" on the chance of a sequel to the film – which takes place in a world where human boxers have been replaced by robots – but is refusing to rule out the prospect.
Shawn said: "So it's one of those, never say never. And even though it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan love and that audience hasn't gone away. So who knows?"
The director has teamed up with Ryan Reynolds on the movies 'Free Guy' and the upcoming 'The Adam Project' but remained coy on rumours that he could get behind the camera for 'Deadpool 3' or another Marvel flick.
Shawn shared: "I'm going to mostly skirt that question, which might be an answer. But I'll answer the last part of it, which is: I'm a fan. I'm a fan of 'Deadpool', like a massive fan. And I'm a fan of the Marvel Universe.
"So for the right title – because I only raised my hand on stuff where I know what to do with that, and there's a few where I feel I know what to do with that. So we'll see."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
This Wedding Crashers reunion has enough snappy dialog to keep us laughing even if the...
Former salesmen Billy and Nick are left unemployed after the owner of the company that...
Billy and Nick thought they were the perfect sales team, but their careers hit rock...
You'd think that a film written by Stern (the surprisingly witty Mr Popper's Penguins) and...
Undemanding audiences will love this rousing father-son tale of redemption set amid the cacophonous crashing...
Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who finds he's given a huge opportunity to make...