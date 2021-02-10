Shaun Ryder is still "seeing aliens".

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape star - whose 2013 series, 'Shaun Ryder On UFOs', saw him travel around the world in search of the truth about UFOs - has insisted his home is still being invaded by extraterrestrial beings, after he previously claimed they came to his home in a "spider" spaceship.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: “I don’t go spotting for it, it just f****** ­appears! Once these things are on you they make you sound like a t*** because they keep appearing in front of you and coming around where you are.

“Obviously, I have to say ­something and then everyone thinks I’m a **** cos I’m off me f****** napper.

“It is how it is, they’re f****** here – they were here ­before us, probably.”

Speaking in 2019, he recalled: “I wake up one morning and there’s this thing that looks like a spider that’s moving across the windowsill and it’s got, like, red lights going across its back and it’s got six legs, sort of like a spider.

“It was hand size, five or six inches long, and makes absolutely no noise whatsoever.

“Then it goes to where the window is and then an aerial goes up and it goes up to where the window is open and then it changes shape and dives off and then as it’s moving out it completely disappeared.

“This sounds like I’m making it all up and it’s all a load of b******s but it’s not.”

Shaun perviously claimed he saw an alien as a teenager and that UFOs landed in his garden.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old music star- who is planning a new Black Grape album, which will be the rock group's first since 2017’s ‘Pop Voodoo' - admitted 'Step On' hitmakers the Happy Mondays would have had no problem "making it" nowadays.

He told the newspaper: “People say it’s harder now but if you look at what we were to rock ’n’ roll, today you got the f****** grime kids doing their own thing and making it.

“It shows no matter what, your music can get out there.

“These kids, when they play shows, they have a ton of people following them. So I think the Mondays would have got out there one way or the other.”