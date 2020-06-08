Shaun Ryder feels like he has ''really bad toothache'' in his testicles thanks to a ''non-malignant growth''.

The Happy Mondays frontman has revealed he's suffering from a strange growth on his testicle, and whilst he's thankfully been told it isn't cancerous, it has been causing him discomfort since it's ''pressing on a nerve''.

He said: This non-malignant growth in my testicle is pressing on a nerve.

''It's like having really bad toothache in your b***s.

''I can have the growth chucked out but I should've gone before lockdown started.''

Shaun, 57, was infamous for his hedonistic lifestyle in the 90s at the peak of the Happy Mondays' career, but cleaned up his act after meeting his second wife Joanne.

But the 'Step On' hitmaker admitted nothing has made him face his own mortality quite like the cancer scare.

He explained: ''I was one of those dudes who never thought I could die, no matter what.

''I now think I'm not invincible. It doesn't worry me about dying, it's just that because I've got young kids, who are now 11 and 12, and I don't want to go because of them.

''The other ones have grown up but these two are still young, so it's like 'F***ing hell, I can't go anywhere because of them.' That's what I panic about.''

Shaun has battled several ailments in recent years, including arthritis, alopecia, a thyroid problem and panic attacks, and on top of it all, his whole family were struck by coronavirus earlier this year.

The 'Kinky Afro' singer has been observing strict social distancing amid the pandemic, but still gives his bandmate Bez a hug - as he joked the percussionist is an ''android''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''We still give each other a hug. Bez doesn't get ill. He's an android.''