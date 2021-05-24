Indie songstresses Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen team up for a new tune entitled 'Like I Used To', featuring a video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch.
The video gives us vintage country vibes, with the Jagjaguwar label mates sporting their rock 'n' roll hairstyles and playing acoustic guitars in a small residence in Joshua Tree, California.
Produced by John Congleton (who previously worked on Etten's 'Remind Me Tomorrow', and Olsen's 'Burn Your Fire for No Witness' and 'All Mirrors'), 'Like I Used To' comes just weeks after Olsen dropped her latest compilation 'Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories'.
"Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring", Sharon Van Etten said of the collaboration in a statement. "We highway high-fived many times along the way... I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on."
"I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on", Angel Olsen added. "The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart."
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.