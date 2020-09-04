'Basic Instinct' star Sharon Stone was ''just a mess'' during her sister's coronavirus battle.
Sharon Stone was ''just a mess'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 62-year-old actress is ''relieved'' after her younger sister Kelly - who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus - and brother-in-law have finally tested negative after previously being hospitalised with Covid-19, but it's been a difficult time for the family.
She told 'Extra': ''I'm so relieved that I think I'm starting to crumble.
''It was just so stressful and my son had to have surgery at the same time. So I had to go to a surgery place during this period. I was just, just a mess.''
And Sharon - who has sons Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14 - admitted she is missing physical contact during the global health crisis.
Asked what she missed most about pre-pandemic life, she said: ''Hugging. Hugging my friends.''
On Monday (31.08.20), Sharon revealed both Kelly and her husband have tested negative for coronavirus ''for the first time'' since their battle began, meaning the illness is no longer in their system.
She tweeted: ''My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time (sic)''
The 'Basic Instinct' star initially revealed her sister's diagnosis whilst slamming those who refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others, as she blamed ''non-mask wearers'' for making her sister sick.
She wrote on social media: ''My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.
''She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results.
''Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please (sic)''
Sharon called for her fans to ''light candles'' for her sister, who was ''fighting for a breath''.
She added: ''Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce (sic)''
