Sharon Stone is finding it ''tough'' to write her memoir.

The 62-year-old actress has been working on her autobiography for 10 years and though she's found it difficult to put her life story down on paper, the 'Ratched' star - who had to learn to read, write and speak again after suffering a stroke in 2001 - is looking forward to eventually sharing it with the world.

She said: ''I'm currently working on the book of my life. I've been working on it for close to a decade and I keep coming at it from lots of different angles. It's been tough to figure out, but I look forward to it being released.''

The 'Basic Instinct' star retreated from the spotlight following her health crisis and while she admitted she didn't think she could cope with fame at that time, she always knew it would come back to her.

She told OK! magazine: ''When fame happens to you, it feels like a light shines on you - but it doesn't always shine on you.

''During the difficult period of my life, it wasn't shining on me, but I could tell that it was going to come back around. I knew it was going to come back to me, which is probably obnoxious to say but I knew it.

''I knew the light was off me. And when it's off you, it's dark. There's no pretending that it's not.

''It was a dark period in my life and it was a dark period that I chose, because I thought I couldn't take the light any more. It's so bright when you are a big star.

''Look at Tom Cruise and Leo DiCaprio, frankly I don't know how they manage it. It is such a bright light on you.''

Sharon feels ''pretty grateful'' to be getting older and has spent years doing what she could to stay as fit as possible.

She said: ''I'm pretty grateful to be ageing. I'm happy for every day. I made a decision at 40, I decided, 'If I am going to be old, then I am going to be old like a dancer, so I need to be dancing and moving every day.'

''I did everything to make that happen but the stroke gave me a bigger perspective on things. When the stroke happened, I didn't know if I would be able to return to work. I didn't know a lot of things.''